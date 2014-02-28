Malaysia's 1MDB shortlists banks to pitch for $2 bln IPO -sources

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd has shortlisted at least six investment banks to make final presentations for its planned IPO of its power assets, which is expected to raise up to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The banks are expected to make their underwriting pitches in early March, the people said.

CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Maybank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are among the banks invited for the so-called beauty parade, they said.

The list of banks has been whittled down after a dozen banks made proposals in the initial stage of the process in January, they said.

Representatives for the banks and 1MDB were not immediately available for comment.