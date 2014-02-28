FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB shortlists banks to pitch for $2 bln IPO -sources
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB shortlists banks to pitch for $2 bln IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd has shortlisted at least six investment banks to make final presentations for its planned IPO of its power assets, which is expected to raise up to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The banks are expected to make their underwriting pitches in early March, the people said.

CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Maybank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are among the banks invited for the so-called beauty parade, they said.

The list of banks has been whittled down after a dozen banks made proposals in the initial stage of the process in January, they said.

Representatives for the banks and 1MDB were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.