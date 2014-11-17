FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB files application to list energy assets in $3 bln IPO
November 17, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB files application to list energy assets in $3 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) moved a step closer to a planned $3 billion IPO for its power plant assets, filing a long-awaited IPO application as it seeks to reduce its huge debt burden.

The IPO plans have been delayed several times, bankers have said, as the fund has had to restructure loans and as it bid - ultimately successfully - to build a new domestic coal-fired power plant.

1MDB filed an application to list its power assets on the local bourse on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

1MDB officials were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

