Malaysia's 1MDB sells plot of land to govt-backed fund for $53 mln

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s pilgrimage fund Lembaga Tabung Haji said on Thursday it had bought a plot of land from a high-profile development project owned by state fund 1MDB for 188.5 million ringgit ($53 million).

The sale represents the first asset sale by the state fund which is trying to cut down its $11.6 billion in debt - a burden that has cast shadows over the country’s sovereign credit rating and has also weighed on the ringgit.

The purchase price represents a discount to the current market value provided by an independent valuer, said Tabung Haji, which plans to develop a residential tower.

The land is part of the Tun Razak Exchange, which is being developed as a 70-acre financial centre in the capital and is one of two high-profile projects in 1MDB’s property portfolio. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)