FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's 1MDB says has settled 2 billion ringgit loan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says has settled 2 billion ringgit loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian state fund 1MDB has settled in full a 2 billion ringgit ($558.97 million) loan it owed to local banks, its executive director Arul Kanda said on Friday.

“The loan was settled in advance of the due date, per the terms of the loan facility agreement,” Kanda said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The loan was owed to largest bank Malayan Banking Bhd , smaller lender RHB Capital Bhd and others. The fund was given a final deadline to repay the loan of Feb. 18, local media had reported. ($1 = 3.5780 ringgit) (Reporting By Praveen Menon and Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.