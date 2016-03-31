FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luxembourg state prosecutor launches inquiry into Malaysian state fund
March 31, 2016 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Luxembourg state prosecutor launches inquiry into Malaysian state fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s state prosecutor said it had requested a judicial inquiry into allegations of money laundering by Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Prosecutors said the inquiry was launched following concrete evidence following the misuse of funds held by the Malaysian government through different offshore accounts in Singapore, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

“The case particularly concerns discovering the origins of four transfers in 2012 and one in at the start of 2013 for a total of several hundreds of millions of dollars,” the statement said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

