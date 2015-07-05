Malaysian PM says referred "wild allegations" against him to lawyers

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday that he had referred “wild allegations” against him to lawyers and would decide any legal steps in a few days.

Najib said he was accused of stealing $700 million and placing the money in his personal account.

“I have referred this to my lawyers and my lawyers will advise me on the best course of legal action that I can take within the country and overseas,” Najib told reporters.

The statement comes after a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report published on Friday said that investigators had traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts they believed belonged to the prime minister.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Najib has previously denied taking any money from the debt-laden state fund or any other entity for personal gain.

“I will make the decision in a few days on the next steps that I would take against these wicked accusations,” he said.