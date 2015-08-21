FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says confident of sealing sale of power assets by Q4
August 21, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says confident of sealing sale of power assets by Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s debt-laden state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Friday it is confident that a deal can be sealed on the sale of its power assets by the fourth quarter of this year.

“1MDB is confident that a definitive agreement with the chosen party can be entered into by Q4 2015, with completion to take place soon after relevant conditions precedent are fulfilled,” it said in a press statement.

The sale of the power assets is crucial for 1MDB to pay down its $11 billion of debt. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

