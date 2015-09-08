FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Tenaga shortlisted for final bids in 1MDB power unit sale -sources
#Energy
September 8, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga shortlisted for final bids in 1MDB power unit sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd has been shortlisted for the final round of bidding in state fund 1MBD’s sale of its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.

The Malaysian fund, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, said on Monday it has shortlisted four parties but did not identify them.

Representatives for Tenaga were not immediately available to comment.

Banking sources have previously said the unit, widely viewed as troubled 1MDB’s best asset, is valued at around 10 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion).

$1 = 4.3400 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
