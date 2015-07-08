FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia police raids office of state fund 1MDB - media
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia police raids office of state fund 1MDB - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Police in Malaysia have raided the office of state-owned fund 1MDB office, local newspaper The Star reported on Wednesday.

The raid, which began in the morning, is reportedly still ongoing, The Star posted on its website.

1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been under investigation by state authorities following allegations of financial mismanagement.

1MDB and Malaysia police did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators looking into 1MDB had traced nearly $700 million that had gone into bank accounts they believe belonged to the prime minister.

Reuters could not independently verify the WSJ report. Najib has denied taking any money from 1MDB or other entities for personal gain. (Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.