Swiss prosecutor asks Malaysia to help in 1MDB probe
January 29, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss prosecutor asks Malaysia to help in 1MDB probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s chief prosecutor said on Friday he has formally asked Malaysia for help with his probe into possible violations of Swiss law by the state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) involving suspected misappropriations of about $4 billion.

The office of Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber said in a statement that it had asked Malaysia for help in pursuing possible violations of Swiss laws related to bribery of foreign officials, misconduct in public office, money laundering and criminal mismanagement related to 1MDB. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

