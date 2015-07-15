FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's 1MDB says welcomes Tenaga interest in its power assets
July 15, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's 1MDB says welcomes Tenaga interest in its power assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state-fund 1MDB said on Wednesday that it welcomed Tenaga Nasional’s interest in its power assets, adding that it had also received indicative and non-binding offers from other local and international parties.

Tenaga, Malaysia’s national power firm, said earlier in the day that it had submitted an indicative non-binding proposal to acquire the five domestic and eight international power assets of 1MDB’s power firm Edra Global.

“Accordingly, 1MDB welcomes TNB’s interest in Edra,” 1MDB said in a statement.

The troubled state fund currently has a total of 14 power assets.

Reuters reported last month that 1MDB was planning to scrap its planned $3 billion IPO of its power unit.

Set up in 2009, 1MDB has been criticised for raking up $11.6 billion in debt while investing in power and real estate assets. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Yantoultra Ngui)

