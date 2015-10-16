FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Tenaga submits conditional offer to buy 1MDB's power unit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Tenaga submits conditional offer to buy 1MDB's power unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s national power firm, said on Friday it has submitted a conditional offer to buy the power assets of troubled state fund 1MDB’s power firm Edra Global Energy.

1MDB, or 1Malaysia Development Bhd, has been the subject of multiple investigations amid allegations of financial mismanagement and graft - a political crisis for Prime Minister Najib Razak who chairs its advisory board.

It is seeking to pare back $11 billion in debt and the power unit Edra Global Energy is widely viewed as its best asset. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.