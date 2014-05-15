FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7-Eleven Malaysia prices share sale at top end-sources
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2014 / 11:31 PM / 3 years ago

7-Eleven Malaysia prices share sale at top end-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, has raised about 732 million ringgit ($226.91 million) in a share sale priced at the top of expectations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

The company, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan, priced the initial public offering at 1.38 ringgit per share which compares with an indicative price range of 1.33 ringgit to 1.38 ringgit.

The company plans to use most of the proceeds to open 600 stores over the next three years, a much faster pace than the 300 opened over the past three years, according to its prospectus. It currently has almost 1,600 outlets.

Maybank and UBS are the joint global co-ordinators and are the joint bookrunners along with CLSA, CIMB and Kenanga.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter is still private. Officials for 7-Eleven Malaysia were not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 3.2260 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.