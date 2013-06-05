FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia tycoon considers IPO of 7-Eleven stores-Bernama
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 2:10 AM / in 4 years

Malaysia tycoon considers IPO of 7-Eleven stores-Bernama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan is considering listing his 7-Eleven convenience-store franchise as early as this year, state news agency Bernama reported.

Tan also said that an initial public offering was one of the options for Cardiff City football team, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

“We are looking at several options to raise money to pay the banks,” Tan, who owns 36.1 percent of the club, was quoted as saying by Bernama.

“I have invested so much, so now I need to raise some money. Listing is one of the options,” he said, adding that a decision would be made in the next few months.

Tan, Malaysia’s tenth richest person with a net worth of $1.3 billion according to Forbes, said the proceeds from the listings are mainly for debt repayment.

Tan was unavailable for comment. He owns 7-Eleven Malaysia Sdn Bhd through Berjaya Retail Bhd. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.