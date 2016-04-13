FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia's Aeon Co sets up 1 bln ringgit Islamic debt programme
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 1:40 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Aeon Co sets up 1 bln ringgit Islamic debt programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Mall operator Aeon Co Malaysia has established twin debt facilities to raise up to 1 billion ringgit ($260 million) in Islamic securities, according to a regulatory filing by credit rating agency RAM Ratings.

The issuance plan from Aeon, 51 percent owned by Japan’s largest retailer Aeon Co Ltd, includes 15-year Islamic medium-term notes and 7-year Islamic commercial papers. RAM rated the programmes AA2/Stable and P1 respectively.

The 31-year-old company, which operates 24 malls across Malaysia, has relied on internal funding for its expansion needs but it started tapping external funds in late 2014, RAM Ratings said. ($1 = 3.8530 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.