Malaysia's Ahmad Zaki wins $220 mln construction contract
October 4, 2012 / 1:01 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's Ahmad Zaki wins $220 mln construction contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian construction firm Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd won a 673 million ringgit ($220.11 million) contract to build a 50-storey hotel in the country’s capital city, according to a filing to the local stock exchange late on Wednesday.

The contract, awarded by Malaysian state-owned fund management firm Permodalan Nasional Bhd, is expected to be completed by October 2017, Ahmad Zaki said in the filing. ($1 = 3.0575 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Siva Sithraputhran)

