AirAsia's Malaysia CEO buys shares after critical report
June 17, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

AirAsia's Malaysia CEO buys shares after critical report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd’s Malaysia CEO Aireen Omar has bought shares in the budget airline, a stock exchange filing showed on Wednesday, after they dropped to five-year lows following a report questioning the company’s accounting practices.

Aireen, who replaced the founder of Asia’s largest budget carrier Tony Fernandes to head its Malaysia operations in 2012, bought a total of 45,000 shares worth 78,300 ringgit ($20,841), according to the filing.

She bought the shares at prices ranging from 1.64 ringgit to 1.82 ringgit per share from June 12 to 16, it showed.

Hong Kong-based GMT Research on June 10 issued a report questioning AirAsia’s accounting practices, accusing it of using transactions with associate companies to boost its earnings. Since then, shares in the company have fallen 27 percent, or 1.59 billion ringgit in market value.

AirAsia says its accounts are transparent, and prepared in accordance with international and local accounting standards.

For the stock exchange filing, please click: bit.ly/1BmUTQd

$1 = 3.7570 ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Mark Potter

