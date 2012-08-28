FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's AirAsia Q2 net profit surges on Thai unit IPO
August 28, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Malaysia's AirAsia Q2 net profit surges on Thai unit IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd , Asia’s biggest discount carrier, said net profit for the second quarter ended June 30 jumped more than ten-fold to 1.2 billion ringgit ($385.91 million) thanks to the recent share sale of its Thai unit.

Revenue rose to 1.18 billion ringgit from 1.08 billion ringgit last year, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

AirAsia rose 0.57 percent to 3.55 ringgit per share on Tuesday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index’s 0.06 percent drop.

$1 = 3.1095 Malaysian ringgit Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage

