Malaysia's AirAsia Q2 net profit surges on Thai unit IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd , Asia’s biggest discount carrier, said net profit for the second quarter ended June 30 jumped more than ten-fold to 1.2 billion ringgit ($385.91 million) thanks to the recent share sale of its Thai unit.

Revenue rose to 1.18 billion ringgit from 1.08 billion ringgit last year, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

AirAsia rose 0.57 percent to 3.55 ringgit per share on Tuesday, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index’s 0.06 percent drop.