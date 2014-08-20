FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AirAsia's second-quarter net profit up 5 times on-year
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 20, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

AirAsia's second-quarter net profit up 5 times on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 (Reuters) - AirAsia Bhd, Asia’s largest budget airline by passengers, said second-quarter net profit rose 529 percent due to foreign exchange gains, the deferment of taxes and higher passenger numbers.

Net profit for the three months through June increased to 367.16 million Malaysian ringgit ($116 million) from 58.35 million a year before. Revenue rose to 1.31 billion ringgit from 1.25 billion.

The company, run by entrepreneur Tony Fernandes, had seen net profit slide 54 percent in the last financial year, hit by volatile currency moves and price competition in its home market from Malindo, an affiliate of Indonesia’s Lion Air and Malaysian Airline System.

The stock is down almost 25 percent over the past year, versus a 4.1 percent rise in the broader index. (1 US dollar = 3.1660 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.