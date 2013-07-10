CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Malaysia's AirAsia X makes modest debut after $310 mln IPO

(Corrects year in last paragraph to 2031)

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd made a modest market debut on Wednesday after its IPO raised $310 million to help the long-haul budget carrier expand amid strong growth prospects for travel to and from Southeast Asia.

Seeking to emulate the success of Ryanair Holdings Plc and Easyjet Plc, Asian airlines have been particularly active in tapping equity markets for capital as competition to build up routes and fleets intensifies.

“AirAsia X has just gotten out from losses, and their track record is quite short,” said Ang Kok Heng, who helps manage the equivalent of $428 million as chief investment officer at Phillip Capital Management Sdn Bhd.

“Some fundies also don’t like airline stocks as there are many risks involved, such as exposure to jet fuel prices volatility and terrorism,” he said.

Shares in AirAsia X, which flies only international routes, were at 1.27 ringgit in early trade, up 1.6 percent from their IPO price of 1.25 ringgit each while the broader market was flat.

The long-haul unit of AirAsia Bhd, which competes with Singapore Airlines’ Scoot and Qantas Airways’ Jetstar is expected to show steady but not exponential growth as competition is increasing, analysts say.

AirAsia X’s expansion plans are just some of many for AirAsia Bhd, founded by flamboyant Chief Executive Tony Fernandes who also hosts “The Apprentice Asia” TV show.

This year Southeast Asia’s biggest budget carrier by passenger traffic bought 49 percent of Zest Airways, seeking growth in the Philippines and announced aggressive plans to increase its presence in India’s domestic market. Its Indonesian unit Indonesia AirAsia also plans to list this year.

Expansion in Japan, however, has faltered after it and ANA Holdings terminated their joint venture last month, with AirAsia citing disagreements over how to manage the business.

The IPOs from AirAsia’s units may also reflect a desire by Fernandes to please some of his shareholders.

“It’s more to do with certain shareholders who want their investments more liquid,” said a financial source declining to be identified as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

“In addition, he can now borrow against his shares that have a market value now,” the source said.

Other Asian airline IPOs in the offing include one from short-haul carrier Bangkok Airways which is seeking to raise between $200 million and $300 million this year, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

AirAsia’s main rival, Indonesia’s Lion Air, is looking to go public in 2015 while China budget carrier Spring Airlines also has its eye on a listing.

Thailand’s Nok Airlines Pcl made its market debut last month after raising around $155 million. After jumping its first few days of trade, it has since given up gains to trade close to its IPO price. Also this year, Malaysian Airline System Bhd conducted a $1 billion rights issue.

Passenger traffic in Southeast Asia is expected to rise 7.6 percent a year in the 20 years to 2031 compared with a global average of 5 percent, according to figures from research firm Strategic Airport Planning Ltd which were cited in AirAsia X’s IPO prospectus. ($1 = 31.4350 Thai baht) (Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage and Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)