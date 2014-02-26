FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of AirAsia X down 5 pct after fourth quarter loss
February 26, 2014 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Shares of AirAsia X down 5 pct after fourth quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares of AirAsia X Bhd , the long-haul arm of Asia’s largest budget carrier, fell 4.8 percent to their lowest since its IPO last June after registering a net loss of 131.3 million ringgit for its fourth quarter.

AirAsia X cited high operating costs and foreign exchange losses for the decline in earnings. It recorded a net loss of 86.9 million ringgit for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2013.

The stock was down 5.3 percent to 89 sen at 0108 GMT, while the broader index shed 0.2 percent. AirAsia Bhd fell 0.43 percent to 2.34 ringgit.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait

