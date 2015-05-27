FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Malaysia's AirAsia X first-quarter net loss widens
May 27, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's AirAsia X first-quarter net loss widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 net loss 125.9 million ringgit vs year-ago 11.3 million

* Revenue up 3.5 percent to 775.37 million

* Says to manage capacity and rationalise route strategy

* Shares lost 55.3 pct over past year (Add context, company quote)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd reported its sixth consecutive quarterly net loss on Wednesday, mainly due to foreign exchange losses.

The carrier’s net loss for the January-March period jumped to 125.9 million ringgit ($34.6 million) from 11.3 million in the same period last year, on revenue up 3.5 percent to 775.37 million.

The results mark the first since former chief Azran Osman Rani resigned following a management reshuffle in January. The company recently completed a $109 million rights issue in a move to bolster its balance sheet.

AirAsia X also said it will manage capacity and rationalise its route strategy, adding: “We are also assessing our options with regards to future aircraft deliveries and will continue to pursue further cost reductions.”

AirAsia X operates Airbus A330s mainly on routes to Australia, China and Japan.

Shares of AirAsia X have lost 55.3 percent over the past year, underperforming the benchmark index’s 5.3 percent fall.

Its parent AirAsia Bhd is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings on Thursday, having made a fourth-quarter loss of 429.4 million ringgit, its first net loss since 2008.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1AxD6We ($1 = 3.6350 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes)

