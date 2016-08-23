FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AirAsia X posts quarterly profit on rise in passenger traffic
August 23, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

AirAsia X posts quarterly profit on rise in passenger traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 1 mln rgt vs 132.9 mln rgt loss year-ago

* Q2 revenue 883.2 mln rgt vs 653.0 mln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X posted a profit for the second quarter, buoyed by higher passenger traffic and lower fuel costs.

Net profit for April-June was 1.0 million ringgit ($248,508), compared with a loss of 132.9 million ringgit in the same period last year, AirAsia X said in a statement on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 35 percent to 883.2 million ringgit.

Passenger traffic for the quarter rose 27 percent year-on-year, while load factor increased 7 percentage points to 75 percent.

The airline said the passenger numbers for the third quarter were encouraging, based on the current forward booking trend.

Forward loads and average fares are also better than in the corresponding period of the previous year, it added. ($1 = 4.0240 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)

