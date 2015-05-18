FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines to sell stake in Asia-Pacific travel distributor Abacus
May 18, 2015

Malaysia Airlines to sell stake in Asia-Pacific travel distributor Abacus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Monday it is divesting its indirect 8.84 percent share in Asia-Pacific travel distributor Abacus International Pte Ltd as part of its plan to streamline its business and sell non-core assets.

The carrier is being restructured and will emerge as a new company by July 1, hoping to put behind it the hit to both brand and profits from last year’s disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over war-torn Ukraine.

Malaysia Airlines said it was among 11 airlines selling their combined 65 percent stake in Abacus to U.S.-based travel and tourism technology provider Sabre Corp, which has a 35 percent stake in the company.

Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui

