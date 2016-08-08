FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia Airlines appoints new chief commercial officer
August 8, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Malaysia Airlines appoints new chief commercial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines said on Monday that it has appointed Arved von zur Muehlen as the new chief commercial officer effective from Sept 5.

Muehlen will take over from the current CCO, Paul Simmons, who will be leaving in mid-September, the airline said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment, Muehlen was the senior vice president of commercial network operations for Qatar Airways.

Malaysia's national carrier, which has been struggling since the disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, appointed a new chief executive last month. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue)

