Malaysia says almost certain debris discovered is from a Boeing 777

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s deputy transport minister said on Thursday that it was “almost certain” that the debris that washed up on La Reunion island in the southern Indian Ocean belongs to a Boeing 777 aircraft.

“It is almost certain that the flaperon is from a Boeing 777 aircraft. Our chief investigator here told me this,” Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said.

No trace has been found of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 which disappeared in March last year carrying 239 passengers and crew from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing, in what has become one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Nick Macfie)