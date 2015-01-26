Malaysia Airlines website hacked by group "Cyber Caliphate"

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The official website of national carrier Malaysia Airlines was hacked on Monday by a group calling itself the “Official Cyber Caliphate”.

The website, www.malaysiaairlines.com, currently shows a photograph of a lizard in a top hat and tuxedo, surrounded by the messages ‘404 - Plane Not Found’ and ‘Hacked by Lizard Squad - Official Cyber Caliphate’.

The hackers also listed three unverified Twitter account addresses and a recorded a rap song.

Representatives from the airline did not respond to calls by Reuters.

MAS was hit by twin air disasters last year: the disappearance of Flight MH370 in March and the shooting down of Flight MH17 a few months later. The government took the airline private late last year.