9 months ago
Malaysia Airlines says eyeing new airline for pilgrim flights
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
November 30, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

Malaysia Airlines says eyeing new airline for pilgrim flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines Berhad is finalising plans to form a new airline, utilising the six A380 aircraft it has, to service the Haj and Umrah market.

The national carrier said in a statement on Wednesday that it was already transporting Islamic pilgrims on charter flights to Saudi Arabia and was "in a good position to cater to increased passenger demand on this route".

The group expects to record a loss for the year 2016, although significantly smaller than initially expected. It remains cautious in its 2017 outlook. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

