FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Khazanah says to take 6 to 12 months to restructure MAS
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Khazanah says to take 6 to 12 months to restructure MAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah said in a statement on Friday that its proposed “complete overhaul” of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will take six to 12 months after it has secured approval from shareholders.

Khazanah said its nearly 1.4 billion ringgit offer to take MAS private, announced on Friday, is the first stage of the restructuring scheme. Its full proposal will be announced by the end of the month.

Khazanah said it will need cooperation from all parties to undertake the restructuring, covering the airline’s operations, business model, finances, staff and the regulatory environment.

“Nothing less will be required in order to revive our national airline to be profitable as a commercial entity, and to service its function as a critical national development entity,” it said. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.