Malaysia Airlines orders Boeing 737 MAX jets in $5.5 bln deal

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 (Reuters) - National carrier Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had ordered 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets, with firm orders on 25 and rights to purchase 25 more.

At list prices, the total order of long-range narrow body aircraft was worth $5.5 billion, the airline said in a statement. Deliveries will begin in 2019.

The new planes will cut operating costs, Chief Executive Peter Bellew said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)