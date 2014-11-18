FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian Airline says delays Q3 results to include more details
November 18, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysian Airline says delays Q3 results to include more details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian Airline System Bhd, the loss-making airline that was hit by two separate jet disasters this year, has delayed the release of its third-quarter results to Nov. 28 to allow time to include more details, a representative said.

The state-run company, also known as MAS, was scheduled to report results for the July-September period on Tuesday, its last set of earnings before going private. The third quarter would have been one of its worst ever quarters as passenger numbers fell and yields dropped after the loss of its two jets this year, according to analysts.

An MAS investor relations official told Reuters the company missed some details that needed to be included in the earnings results and hence the delay. The official did not clarify further. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

