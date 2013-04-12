Malaysian Airline shares drop after rights issue confirmation

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) dropped as much as 9.1 percent in early Friday trade after the company confirmed that it would raise up to 3.1 billion ringgit ($1.02 billion) through a rights issue.

Investors fear the rights issue will lead to a significant dilution of their holdings. The airline had confirmed the size of the rights issue in a stock exchange filing late on Thursday.

The stock fell 9.1 percent to 74.5 sen, compared with a 0.3 percent rise for the benchmark composite index. ($1 = 3.0350 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; and Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)