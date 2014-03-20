FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian PM says satellite finds objects possibly from missing Malaysian jet
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 4 years ago

Australian PM says satellite finds objects possibly from missing Malaysian jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Thursday satellite imagery had found two objects possibly related to the search for a Malaysia Airlines jetliner missing since March 8 with 239 people on board.

“New and credible information has come to light in relation to the search ... in the south Indian Ocean,” Abbott told parliament. “The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has received information based on satellite imagery of objects possibly related to the search.”

Abbott said aircraft were en route to the area where the objects were found.

The AMSA said it would hold a media briefing in Canberra at 0430 GMT.

Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.