Australian PM says satellite finds objects possibly from missing Malaysian jet

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Thursday satellite imagery had found two objects possibly related to the search for a Malaysia Airlines jetliner missing since March 8 with 239 people on board.

“New and credible information has come to light in relation to the search ... in the south Indian Ocean,” Abbott told parliament. “The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has received information based on satellite imagery of objects possibly related to the search.”

Abbott said aircraft were en route to the area where the objects were found.

The AMSA said it would hold a media briefing in Canberra at 0430 GMT.