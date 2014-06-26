FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Search for Malaysia Airlines jet shifts south
June 26, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

Search for Malaysia Airlines jet shifts south

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - The search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 will shift south along a narrow arc identified as the most likely resting place of the plane, the Australia’s deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

“The new priority area is still focused on the seventh arc, where the aircraft last communicated with satellite. We are now shifting our attention to an area further south along the arc based on these calculations,” Warren Truss said.

The Boeing 777, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared on March 8 shortly after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing.

Investigators say what little evidence they have to work with suggests the aeroplane was deliberately diverted thousands of kilometres from its scheduled route before eventually crashing into the Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)

