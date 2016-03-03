FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Australian transport chief says debris find consistent with MH370 modelling
March 3, 2016 / 1:19 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Australian transport chief says debris find consistent with MH370 modelling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert, no changes to text)

SYDNEY, March 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s transportation chief said on Thursday the location of debris found on a beach in the southeast African nation of Mozambique was consistent with drift modelling related to the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

“The location of the debris is consistent with drift modelling commissioned by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and reaffirms the search area for MH370 in the southern Indian Ocean,” Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said in a statement.

Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people on board on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
