FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia signs $1.47 bln aircraft deal with Bombardier for new airline
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia signs $1.47 bln aircraft deal with Bombardier for new airline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s government on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new airline, called flymojo, and said it has signed a deal with Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc to buy 20 CS100 aircraft for about $1.47 billion.

The announcement, made in the presence of Prime Minister Najib Razak at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, included an option to buy 20 more aircraft, taking the deal value up to $2.94 billion.

The new airline will be based out of Johor Bahru, Johor and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.