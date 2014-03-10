China urges Malaysia to step up plane search efforts

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday urged Malaysia to step up search and investigation efforts over a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner with 239 people on board.

Ministry spokesman Qin Gang made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Questions have mounted over possible security lapses and whether a bomb or hijacking could have brought down the Beijing-bound plane, after Interpol confirmed at least two passengers used stolen passports and said it was checking whether others aboard used false identity documents.