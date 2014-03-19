China says no sign yet missing Malaysian jet entered its territory

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China has not yet found any sign a missing Malaysian Airlines jet entered in its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Wednesday.

Hong made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Investigations into the mystery of the missing Malaysian aircraft appeared to be at a deadlock, with no conclusive evidence yet of foul play and doubts surfacing about whether nations would share military tracking data that could show where the plane may have headed. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)