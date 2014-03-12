FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says its aircraft not conducting overland searches for missing plane
#Industrials
March 12, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

China says its aircraft not conducting overland searches for missing plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that its aircraft are not conducting searches over land for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner but that it was expanding searches at sea.

Ministry spokesman Qin Gang made the statement at a regular press briefing. Earlier in the day the chief of China’s civil aviation authority said that searches would be broadened to include land areas.

In one of the most baffling mysteries in recent aviation history, a massive search operation has so far found no trace of the aircraft days after it disappeared carrying 239 passengers and crew. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina)

