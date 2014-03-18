FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says has 20 satellites looking for missing Malaysian jet
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

China says has 20 satellites looking for missing Malaysian jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that China has deployed 20 satellites to search for the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner with 239 people on board.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the comments at a daily news briefing.

China has begun to searching for the missing jet in Chinese territory which covers a northern corridor through which the aircraft could have flown, state media said earlier in the day.

No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after it vanished but investigators believe it was diverted by someone with deep knowledge of the plane and commercial navigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.