Chinese premier calls on Malaysia to settle families' MH370 claims
January 29, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese premier calls on Malaysia to settle families' MH370 claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday called on “the Malaysian side” to fully investigate and settle claims with passengers over a missing Malaysia Airlines jet.

Li made the remarks to reporters on Thursday, according to a statement on the government’s website.

Malaysia on Thursday declared the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 an accident, paving the way for the airline to compensate the victims’ families even as the search for the jet, which vanished March 8 last year en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, goes on. (Reporting By Jason Subler and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)

