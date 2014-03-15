FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China demands Malaysia give more accurate information on plane
March 15, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

China demands Malaysia give more accurate information on plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it was demanding that Malaysia keep providing more thorough and accurate information about a Malaysia Airlines flight that was on its way to Beijing when it disappeared a week ago.

China is also asking Malaysia to get more countries involved in the search, and that China will ask for other relevant countries to help look for the plane, the ministry said in a statement.

Investigators believe someone aboard the airliner deliberately shut off its communications and tracking systems, turned the plane around and flew for nearly seven hours after it vanished, Prime Minister Najib Razak said earlier on Saturday.

