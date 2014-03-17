FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China: Malaysia must immediately expand search for missing plane
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-China: Malaysia must immediately expand search for missing plane

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Ben Blanchard

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia must “immediately” expand and clarify the scope of the search for a Malaysia Airlines jetliner that disappeared with 239 people on board, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement posted on its website.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said at a regular briefing in Beijing that China’s ambassador to Malaysia met Malaysia’s foreign minister on Monday.

No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after it vanished but investigators believe it was diverted by someone with deep knowledge of the plane and commercial navigation.

Satellite data suggests the plane could be anywhere in either of two vast arcs: one stretching from northern Thailand to Kazakhstan, or a southern arc from Indonesia into the Indian Ocean west of Australia.

“Of course search and rescue efforts have become even harder now, and the area is much bigger,” Hong said. “We hope that Malaysia can provide more thorough, accurate information to countries participating.”

Hong declined to comment when asked if China is checking into the backgrounds of the Chinese passengers on board in search of suspicious histories. He declined to say whether China is searching over Tibet and the western region of Xinjiang for the jet, or whether China has ruled out that the plane entered its airspace.

About two-thirds of the passengers on board the flight were Chinese.

Malaysian investigators are trawling through the backgrounds of the pilots, crew and ground staff who worked on the missing Boeing 777-200ER for clues as to why someone on board flew it perhaps thousands of miles off course.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.