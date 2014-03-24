FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China demands Malaysia provide information on missing plane
March 24, 2014

China demands Malaysia provide information on missing plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was demanding Malaysia provide all information and evidence about a missing Malaysian jet after the country’s prime minister said it crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

“China has already been informed by Malaysia of this announcement, and we are paying great attention,” the ministry said in a statement.

“China has already demanded that Malaysia further provides all information and evidence about how it reached this conclusion,” it said, adding that China hoped search efforts continued. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

