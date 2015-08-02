FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia says airplane debris found on Reunion Island part of Boeing 777
August 2, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia says airplane debris found on Reunion Island part of Boeing 777

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Sunday that airplane debris that washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion has been identified as being from a Boeing 777, the same model as Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 which vanished early last year.

“We know the flaperon has been officially identified as being part of a Boeing 777 aircraft,” Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said in a statement.

“This has been verified by French authorities together with aircraft manufacturer Boeing, U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Malaysian team comprising the Department of Civil Aviation, Malaysia Airlines, and Malaysian ICAO Annex 13 Safety Investigation Team for MH370.”

Reporting by Praveen Menon, Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Kim Coghill

