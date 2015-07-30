China says seeking to confirm situation over possible MH370 debris

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday that it is “seeking to confirm the situation with relevant countries” after French authorities said they were studying a piece of plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

In a faxed statement to Reuters, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said that the Chinese government “will pay close attention to developments”. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson)