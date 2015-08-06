FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2015 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

China urges Malaysia to continue to investigate cause of MH370 incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China called on Malaysia on Thursday to continue investigating what happened to a missing Malaysia Airlines flight after Kuala Lumpur said a piece of a wing that washed up on an Indian Ocean island beach last week was part of the plane’s wreckage.

In a statement on the foreign ministry website, spokeswoman Hua Chunying also urged Malaysia to “earnestly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests” of the families of the victims. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)

