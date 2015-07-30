FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French authorities ruling nothing out over Reunion plane debris
July 30, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

French authorities ruling nothing out over Reunion plane debris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, France, July 30 (Reuters) - French authorities said on Thursday that no hypothesis could be ruled out with regard to plane debris found on the Reunion island but that its origin had not yet been identified, after a Malaysian minister said he was almost certain it was from missing flight MH370.

“No hypothesis can be ruled out, including that it would come from a Boeing 777,” the Reunion prefecture and the French Justice Ministry said in a joint statement.

Malaysia Airlines was operating a Boeing 777 on the ill-fated flight. It vanished without a trace in March last year while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of the most baffling mysteries in aviation history. The plane was carrying 239 passengers and crew. (Reporting by Bernard Grollier; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)

