Australia says additional search area for MH370 may take up to a year
April 16, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Australia says additional search area for MH370 may take up to a year

Matt Siegel

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - Government ministers from Australia, China and Malaysia on Thursday said that they would extend the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 by an additional 60,000 sq miles if the wreckage is not found in the current search area.

The extended search for the jetliner, which disappeared without a trace last year but is believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean off Australia’s west coast, could take up to a year, officials said at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by Matt Siegel)

