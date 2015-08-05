FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia confirms plane debris is from Flight MH370
August 5, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Malaysia confirms plane debris is from Flight MH370

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak confirmed on early on Thursday that a Boeing 777 wing segment discovered in the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is from the missing Flight MH370, the first real breakthrough in the search for the plane that disappeared 17 months ago.

“The international team of experts have conclusively confirmed that the aircraft debris found on Reunion Island is indeed from MH370,” Najib said in a televised statement.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared in March last year enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing By Praveen Menon

